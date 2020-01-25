Democrats: Trump lawyer Cipollone a material witness in…

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 – Democrats who will argue the case to remove President Donald Trump from office demanded on Tuesday that Trump’s personal lawyer Pat Cipollone disclose any first-hand knowledge he has of evidence he will present in the Senate’s impeachment trial, calling him a material witness.

“You must disclose all facts and information as to which you have first-hand knowledge that will be at issue in connection with evidence you present or arguments you make in your role as the President´s legal advocate so that the Senate and Chief Justice can be apprised of any potential ethical issues, conflicts, or biases,” the House of Representatives managers wrote in a letter to Cipollone. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)