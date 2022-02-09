Demons, voices, guns, and infidelity are discussed during a hearing for the parents of a suspected Michigan school shooter.

Demons, voices, guns, and infidelity are all discussed during a hearing for the parents of a suspected Michigan school shooter.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI — Infidelity, possible mental illness, Jennifer Crumbley’s love of horses, and her 15-year-old son’s fascination with guns were all discussed during the first day of the preliminary exam for the parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter Ethan R Crumbley.

The prosecution intends to show that parents James and Jennifer Crumbley knew or should have known their son was disturbed and in need of help, but were too preoccupied with their own lives, including work, horses, and extramarital affairs, to take the necessary precautions to prevent the shooting that killed four high school students on Nov.

31.

In connection with the school shooting, Jennifer and James Crumbley have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each.

During a Tuesday, Feb. 11 hearing, Oakland County Sheriff’s Detective Edward Wagrowski reviewed photos, videos, call logs, and messages extracted from the Crumbleys phones, as well as social media posts, school surveillance videos, and 911 calls related to the shooting investigation.

In Rochester Hills, there will be an 8 preliminary examination.

On August 1, Ethan Crumbley texted an unidentified person, saying, “Now it’s time to shoot up the school.”

According to Wagrowski, the number is twenty.

Crumbley then repeatedly typed “jk,” a shorthand for “just kidding,” according to the detective.

The messages were accompanied by a court-played video of a hand holding a gun.

“My father had left it out, so I figured, why not?” Crumbley texted.

While the detective did not name the person who received the texts, he did say it was a minor.

Jennifer Crumbley told a coworker that her son had only one friend in the past, according to previous testimony.

Wagrowski testified that the pair discussed “kidnapping and killing another classmate” in other text conversations.

“There are videos of baby birds being killed and mutilated.”

James Crumbley, a Door Dash food delivery driver, drove home minutes after learning of the shooting at Oxford High School and immediately dialed 911.

James Crumbley told the dispatcher, “I’m at the house, there’s an active shooter at the high school, my son is at the high school, I have a missing gun at my house.”

“The gun was taken by my son.

I have no idea what’s going on…

