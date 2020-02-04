Dems say Iowa caucus chaos caused by ‘coding issue,’ results coming ‘Tuesday’

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price has addressed the fiasco of Monday’s caucus, insisting there was no “cyber security intrusion,” and that a “coding error” has been “identified and fixed”

Price said the delay in Iowa’s caucus results, for which several Democrats seem to have already claimed victory, is because IDP was required to “enter data manually,” as well as conduct an “investigation” into the coding area supposedly causing all of the issues.

Iowa Dems say there was a coding issue with their precinct reporting app. This certainly raises questions about how effective an app will be for the @nvdems caucus. https://t.co/MzPU9Imzj1 — 🌞Bree Zender🌞 (@breezender) February 4, 2020

With many taking to social media to criticize Shadow Inc., the group behind the seemingly disastrous app meant to record results in the caucus, Price insisted the app is “sound” and gave accurate, if only “partial,” results.

Price claims results will be released sometime Tuesday, but the “required paper documentation” has slowed the process down.

With several Democrats already claiming victory in Iowa, as well as President Trump, Price’s statement has done little to give voters hope in the disastrous app system being used to report results.



“These mooks didn’t even try a stress test before the caucus. “Partial data reporting due to a coding error” is the sort of thing THAT WOULD HAVE SHOWN UP IN A PRACTICE RUN,” commentator Esoteric Jeff pointed out.

These mooks didn’t even try a stress test before the caucus. “Partial data reporting due to a coding error” is the sort of thing THAT WOULD HAVE SHOWN UP IN A PRACTICE RUN. https://t.co/XDCsYtl3k8 — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 4, 2020

“Iowa State Dem Party statement. I’ll just say it. When we get the results I 100% don’t believe them,” leftist YouTuber Kyle Kulinski tweeted.

Iowa State Dem Party statement. I’ll just say it. When we get the results I 100% don’t believe them. pic.twitter.com/Rh4jE4aqLz — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) February 4, 2020

Others have pointed to a possibility the Democratic Party is trying to cover up a Bernie Sanders win to shine a better light on more establishment candidates like Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren.

Coding issue my ass. You liberals didn’t like that Joe Biden didn’t get the win. At least the DNC tried rigging it for him — Rick Mansfeild (@MansfeildRick) February 4, 2020

LISTEN.The true answer to the Iowa debacle is @BernieSanders. When we win the Democratic nomination, and win the presidency, we will transform the DNC/Democratic Party from the inside out. We will clean house and make it so much better. We are HIGHLY ORGANIZED. — Shaun King (@shaunking) February 4, 2020

FURIOUSA whole new generation of voters is energized and excited by #Bernie and #NotMeUs. They are the future of our democracy. And this pathetic display by the Democratic Party risks demoralizing and alienating them. Absolutely shameful.#IowaCaucuses#Iowa#IACaucus — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) February 4, 2020

However, it’s not just Sanders’ supporters, but also those of Pete Buttigieg have been celebrating win somewhat prematurely. Buttigieg himself appeared to be confident he was “victorious.”

Iowa Caucus Debacle robbed @PeteButtigieg and Americans of the historical moment of seeing 1st openly gay candidate deliver an inspiring, poignant speech in prime time. If you didn’t stay up til the wee hours, you can watch it here. WATCH IT!: https://t.co/aQFPEy61DU via @YouTube — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) February 4, 2020

President Donald Trump has meanwhile been using the Iowa debacle to his advantage and trolling Democrats on Twitter endlessly.

After claiming he was the only person who could declare victory in Iowa, the president questioned how long it would be before his critics started conspiracy theories blaming Russia for the delayed results.

When will the Democrats start blaming RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, instead of their own incompetence for the voting disaster that just happened in the Great State of Iowa? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

If you like this story, share it with a friend!