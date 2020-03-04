Dengue outbreak kills 11, infects hundreds in eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA, March 3 (Xinhua) — At least 11 people died of dengue outbreak since January in East Nusa Tenggara province’s district of Sikka, local authorities said on Tuesday.

“Until Tuesday, 1,057 people have been infected. Eleven of them died of the disease,” Petrus Herlemus, an official of the district’s health agency, was quoted by Indonesian news website Kompas.com as saying.

He said the affected people are currently under medical treatment in hospitals and community health centers in the district.

The local administration has declared the outbreak an “extraordinary” occurrence and said the medical team in the district is now on a 24-hour alert to handle incoming dengue patients.

The team has also requested more doctors from the central government to help cope with the outbreak.