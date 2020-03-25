Denialist revolt in deep America

Head of an entire political dynasty, deputy for Texas for 22 years and a candidate in the Republican presidential primaries in 2008 and 2012, Ron Paul published a week ago a denouncing “the farce of the coronavirus”, for him a perfect excuse to “Governments that only want crises in which the people, scared, give up their freedoms under the promise that the government will take care of everything.” Under the excuse that there were not a hundred dead in the United States, Paul encouraged citizens to lead normal lives.

A week later there are 400 dead and 33,500 diagnosed with the virus. And one of them is his own son, the senator for Kentucky Rand Paul, who when informed of his positive for coronavirus went into solitary confinement, and with him two other senators with whom he had maintained contact, Mitt Romney and Mike Lee, both from Utah.

Messages like Ron Paul’s, in line with Donald Trump’s line until about two weeks ago (the president also referred to the coronavirus as “a sham,” but ridden by Democrats), have sown skepticism among a good portion. of American society, already jealous of its independence and suspicious of any increase in the power of the federal state.

Beaches and bars

In clear rebellion, hundreds of youth groups have kept their trips to Miami and other Florida beach spots in what was originally going to be a spring break. The bars and even the beaches have been closed, but the municipal authorities have denounced that the kids have kept the parties in their hotel rooms and on the street.

In the rest of Florida, those towns that live on tourism, like Key West, resisted closing until the governor ordered it by decree. And even so, before the common cases of bars that simply closed the gate but continued to serve alcohol indoors for apparently private events, the governor, Ron DeSantis created a police group of 150 inspectors who are already dedicated to fine the offenders.

And of the southern states of the country, Florida is the one that has been most forceful and quick with the measures to be taken. Last week, just as both Ron Paul and Trump were talking about “farce,” Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt posted a photo on his social media with his youngest children in a bar encouraging all citizens to do so. own so that the economy did not decline. He deleted it in two days. Yesterday he reported that there are 70 cases and two deaths in a state with 3.9 million inhabitants.

In West Virginia, one of the poorest and most isolated states from the rest of the country, skepticism has spawned rebellion, and this past weekend life went on as usual, with churches crowded during worship, flea markets crowded with people in the streets and restaurants open in multiple counties. The governor, Republican Jim Justice, has faced furious criticism for decreeing the closing of schools. As many believe that the coronavirus is, as the president said, “a sham,” the number of people who have been tested is minimal, making West Virginia the last of all states to report infected. It takes only 16 cases.

Of course, many residents of Washington, the federal capital, have decided to flee the quarantine recommended by the mayor to their vacation homes in West Virginia. It is very likely that the virus will also travel with them. .