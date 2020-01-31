Denmark records lowest number of asylum seekers in 11 years

COPENHAGEN, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Denmark’s Ministry of Immigration and Integration said in a press release on Monday that 2,716 people applied for asylum in Denmark in 2019, a decrease from 3,559 in 2018 and the lowest number in 11 years.

Mattias Tesfaye, Minister for Immigration and Integration, termed the new figures as “positive”.

“Record low asylum numbers are good news. Our resources are best used by helping more and more in the immediate area,” said Tesfaye.

According to the press release, most asylum applicants in 2019 originated from Syria, Eritrea, and Somalia.

The latest figure compares especially favorably with 2015 when 21,316 applied for asylum in Denmark as a consequence of Syria’s civil war.