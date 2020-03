COPENHAGEN, March 14 (Xinhua) — Denmark on Saturday reported its first death related to COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, said authorities.

An 81-year-old under hospital care for other serious illnesses tested positive for the virus before death, said a press release from the Capital Region, one of the five Danish regions.

Saturday’s tally for the total number of COVID-19 infections in Denmark has risen to 827, according to the latest figures from the National Health Board.