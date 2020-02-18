Denmark seeks foreign investment to become “green superpower”: FM

COPENHAGEN, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Denmark is launching a new national strategy for attracting foreign investments with particular focus on technology- and knowledge-based green investments, a Foreign Ministry press release said on Tuesday.

“The new strategy is an important part of my green foreign policy,” said Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod in a statement.”Denmark must be a green superpower, which disseminates solutions to the entire world. The climate crisis requires action now.”

The strategy will be officially launched on Wednesday, when Kofod visits the ACDC project, a classic example of the type of investment the nation seeks.

The ACDC project is an international collaboration which aims to develop a new technology for electric car charging stations.

“The ACDC project is a good example of what we aim to achieve with this new strategy… The project also shows that successful attraction of foreign investments rests on a close interaction between (the state-run) Invest in Denmark and municipalities as well as knowledge institutions and other local actors,” said Kofod.

This is Denmark’s first national strategy for attracting foreign investments and applies to the period between 2020 and 2023.