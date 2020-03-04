Denmark’s confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 6

COPENHAGEN, March 3 (Xinhua) — A further two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed here by both the Danish Patient Safety Authority and the National Health Board in press releases on Tuesday, bringing the total number to six.

The two new cases returned from their holiday in northern Italy on Saturday independently of each other, said the press release.

Neither new case is related to the four already infected, it added.

In a related development, Scandinavian Airline Service (SAS) announced in a stock exchange statement on Tuesday the cancellation of flights to northern Italy and China’s Hong Kong from March 5.

“We are doing this because we are experiencing lower demand and wish to avoid the current situation having a bad impact on company profits,” press officer Kristoffer Meinert told Denmark’s TV 2.

The information came a day after a Foreign Ministry travel guidance update for Italy, advising against any unnecessary travel to four of seven regions in northern Italy.