Denmark’s intelligence chief has been detained for leaking classified information.

Information leaks have led to the detention of Denmark’s intelligence chief.

Last month, 4 current and former officers were arrested, including Lars Findsen, the head of the Danish Defense Intelligence Service.

ANKARA (Ankara)

According to local media, the chief of Denmark’s foreign and military intelligence service has been detained for more than a month on suspicion of leaking highly classified information.

Last month, four current and former intelligence officers were arrested on suspicion of leaking classified information, including Lars Findsen, the head of the Danish Defense Intelligence Service.

After a publication ban was lifted at a court hearing the same day, he was named in reports by local media outlets on Monday, including state broadcaster DR.

The charges leveled against Findsen have not been made public.

According to DR, the case involves leaks of classified information, and hearings are closed to the public and media.

According to the report, Findsen is accused of disclosing state secrets, which is classified as treason under Danish law and carries a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.

According to DR, Findsen was being watched and his phones were being tapped before he was arrested.

Findsen, speaking to reporters after the hearing in the Danish capital of Copenhagen on Monday, called the charges “insane.”

He stated, “I want the charges to be brought forward, and I plead not guilty.”