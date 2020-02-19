Dental supplier Straumann’s 2019 revenue up 17%,…

Feb 18 – Swiss dental implant maker Straumann reported on Tuesday full-year revenue growth of 17% as the company was able to grow in all businesses.

Revenue reached 1.60 billion Swiss francs ($1.63 billion), which was slightly above the analyst forecast of 1.59 billion francs in a company-compiled consensus.

The company expects its organic revenue growth in 2020 to be in the low double-digit percentage range, but it said the forecast excluded any effects from currency swings and the coronavirus. ($1 = 0.9803 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)