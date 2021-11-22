Dentists say the NHS has no idea how many dental staff need to be vaccinated in order to avoid being fired.

‘Even a small number of dental teams that are unable to work would have a significant impact.’

Dental leaders have expressed concern that a lack of data on vaccine uptake in the industry has left them in the dark about the impact of the vaccine mandate on their workforce.

Leading figures suggested that the loss of even a small percentage of staff who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19 could be disastrous for the sector, which is already overburdened and struggling to recover from the pandemic.

According to the British Dental Association (BDA), even before the coronavirus outbreak, dental services could only reach half of the population.

Compulsory vaccines, it warned, would make it harder for patients to get vital treatment, forcing them to rely on their GP or even A&E.

Unvaccinated health and social care workers who work with the public in roles regulated by the Care Quality Commission in England will be prohibited from working from April unless they are medically exempt, according to the government.

The ban is expected to affect dentists and their teams in both NHS and private practices.

I understand that precise statistics on vaccine uptake among dental contractors and their teams are not kept.

The BDA believes that dentists are very enthusiastic about the program, though reports suggest that administrative and other clinical staff, such as nurses, hygienists, and therapists, are less enthusiastic.

There are about 34,400 dentists and 47,700 dental nurses in England.

“The lack of hard data on vaccine uptake raises serious concerns about the potential impact on the workforce,” the BDA said.

We hope the effect will be minimal, but any disruption will inevitably affect patients who are already having difficulty getting care.”

Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective, according to ministers, who are backed by scientists.

“Vaccines save lives,” said Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid, “and patient safety is paramount.”

However, one dental practice told me that 7% of its employees are unjabbed, the majority of whom are nurses.

If nurses decide to leave the field, dentists will be unable to see their usual number of patients.

“Even before Covid, there were not enough dentists – they could only serve half of the population with NHS services.”

There would be outrage if this was standard practice, according to Shawn Charlwood, chair of the.

