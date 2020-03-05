Denys Shmyhal appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine

KIEV, March 4 (Xinhua) — Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has appointed Denys Shmyhal as Prime Minister of Ukraine, according to the parliament’s official website Wednesday.

A total 291 parliament members supported the new Head of the Government with the minimum necessary number of 226 votes after Oleksiy Honcharuk resigned earlier Wednesday.

Shmyhal was born in Lviv on Oct. 15, 1975. In 1997, he graduated from Lviv Polytechnic State University with a degree in production management.

Between 1995 and 2009, he held senior positions at Lviv enterprises. Between 2009 and 2013, he transferred to the civil service at Lviv Regional State Administration. In 2014, he became deputy chief of the main office of the Ministry of Revenues and Duties in Lviv region.

Between 2015 and 2017, Shmyhal held the posts of advisor, vice president, director general and member of the supervisory board of Lvivkholod Trade Manufacturing Company. Between 2017 and 2019, he worked as deputy director general for social issues at PJSC DTEK Zakhidenergo, director of DTEK Burshtyn TPP, and acting deputy director general for social issues at DTEK Zakhidenergo.

From August 2019 to February 2020, Shmyhal served as head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration.

On Feb. 4, 2020, the parliament appointed him Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, and Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.