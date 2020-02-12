Deontay Wilder brands Anthony Joshua ‘a coward’ ahead of Tyson Fury clash

Deontay Wilder hits out at “coward” Anthony Joshua and also believes Tyson Fury is nervous ahead of their rematch for the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas

Deontay Wilder has labelled Anthony Joshua a “coward” and insists his full focus is on his rematch with Tyson Fury next week.

The WBC heavyweight champion was asked if he wants the WBA, IBF and WBO title holder to be ringside at the MGM Grand Garden Arena a week on Saturday.

But he insists he is not even thinking about Joshua – who has no plans to travel to the US for the fight – and rubbished the Brit’s points win over Andy Ruiz Jnr in December to regain his titles.

The American said: “I’m not worried about that coward.

“The coward barely got his titles back, never mind step into the ring with the king.

“He has been out of the picture, ain’t nobody talking about him no more.

“They don’t need to bring him up. We are here right now.

“It’s all about Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, other than that nobody is in existence at this moment in time.”

Wilder faces Fury in a rematch of their controversial draw from December 2018 in Los Angeles.

The Bronze Bomber floored Fury twice in the epic clash at Staples Center but the Brit beat the count both times.

Wilder believes Fury will be having sleepless nights ahead of their second meeting though because he of nightmares over getting hit by his huge right hand again.

He said: “I feel that he’s nervous deep down in his heart, I feel he is very, very nervous from the first time what happened.

“When you knock someone down and give them a concussion, you don’t forget that.

“You never forget who did it and how they do it.

“When you’re going in the ring with them for a second time, to relive that moment all over again then it has to be stressful.

“You definitely can’t sleep at night.”

Fury has been adamant in the build-up that he is gong to stand and trade with Wilder as he plans to go looking for an early knockout of his rival.

Most expect the Brit to use his boxing brain and try to out-think Wilder on the back foot.

Wilder, who has 41 stoppage victories in his 42 wins, does not believe Fury has the power to trouble him after taking his shots in their first meeting.

He said: “I can tell you going back in the fight I can tell you now that there were no rounds where I felt threatened by his power.

“Like I said before, he has pillow fists. That’s how soft they were in that fight.

“Maybe my adrenalin was too high to even feel anything. But even after the fight, I didn’t feel anything.

“I took all his punches, the ones he’s landed, and I walked right through them. So I don’t respect none of his power he has. He’s just a tall, big man, who can move around the ring. That’s about it.

“For his power, there’s none there and I don’t think he can develop it no matter what trainer he brings in.

“You just don’t develop power in a couple of weeks, just in a month, just because this trainer comes in.

“I don’t see his trainer develop a fighter with power, what fighter has he developed power with?

“So if he’s never developed a fighter into a power puncher then how in the hell is he going to make Tyson Fury into that in this short amount of time he has. It’s impossible, it’s impossible.

I know these things, I’m an expert in them.”