Deontay Wilder furious at corner for throwing in towel in defeat to Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder was dealt his first professional defeat in a conclusive stoppage defeat at the hands of Tyson Fury on Saturday night

Deontay Wilder was outclassed by Tyson Fury in Las Vegas tonight – but was left seething that his corner threw in the towel.

Fury produced a sensational upset at the MGM Grand Arena, Las Vegas, to become the new WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight champion of the world.

The Gypsy King battered Wilder from pillar to post in Sin City, sending him crashing to the canvas twice before forcing his corner to end the contest in the seventh round.

And while the crestfallen American was quick to pay credit to Fury, he also lamented his team’s decision to throw in the towel.

“The best man won on the night,” he said.

“My coach threw in the towel but I’m ready to go out on my shield.

“I had a lot of things go on coming into this fight but it is what it is.

“I just wish my corner would have let me go out on my shield, I’m a warrior. But he [Fury] did what he did and there’s no excuses.”

Wilder had only touched the canvas once in his 12-year professional career prior to this evening’s shock upset.

The Bronze Bomber was simply in with a buoyant, ruthless Fury who put on an electric performance to send shockwaves rippling through the sport.

After tasting world glory for a second time, though, the Brit reserved praise for his beaten opponent.

“A big shout out to Deontay Wilder,” he said.

“He came here tonight and he manned up and he really did show the heart of a champion.

“I hit him with a clean right that dropped him and he got back up.

“He is a warrior. He will be back. He will be champion again.

“But I will say, the king has returned to the top of the throne!”

Britain now rules the heavyweight division, meaning talk of an undisputed showdown between Fury and unified chief Anthony Joshua.

And AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn has already taken to Twitter to call out the new champion.

“Wow unbelievable from Fury! Fair play and well done Sugar Hill and Andy Lee on first class game plan” he said.

Hearn then added: “No need for a third let’s go straight to it in the Summer! #undisputed”.