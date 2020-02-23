Deontay Wilder taken to hospital with eardrum injury after brutal Tyson Fury defeat

Fury was dominant in his victory over Wilder, knocking the American down twice before his corner threw in the towel in the seventh round

Deontay Wilder was taken to hospital following his heavy defeat by Tyson Fury.

The Bronze Bomber did not show up for his press conference after being taken to a local facility to be checked over.

His trainer Jay Deas confirmed that Wilder had suffered damage to his ear.

Describing the injuries, Deas said: “Small cut inside his ear which may have affected his equilibrium. It was a tough gruelling fight.”

Wilder was twice knocked down during the fight before his trainer threw in the towel in the seventh round.

Fury declared “the king has returned to the top” after producing a devastating performance to beat Wilder and win the WBC world heavyweight title.

Fury, a former unified champion who defeated the great Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 before being hit by depression and addiction, was quick to pay tribute to Wilder after the MGM Grand showdown.

He said in the ring: “Big shoutout to Deontay Wilder, he came here tonight he manned up and really did show the heart of a champion.

“I hit him with a clean right hand and dropped him and he got back up and battled on into round seven. He is a warrior, he will be back, he will be a champion again.

“But I will say, the king has returned to the top.”

Wilder’s defeat was the first of his 42-fight professional career.

The only other bout the 34-year-old has not won was the first meeting with Fury in 2018, which ended in a controversial draw after Wilder was outboxed by his opponent.

Wilder said: “I make no excuses tonight, I got a lot of complications.

“I will come back and be stronger the next time around.

“This is what big time boxing is all about, the best must fight the best. I appreciate all the fans that came out tonight and supported the show.”