Deontay Wilder trolled by boxing fans as devastating Tyson Fury punch picture goes viral

Tyson Fury dominated Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC heavyweight belt in Las Vegas on Saturday night

Deontay Wilder has been trolled by boxing fans after a particular picture of him being punched by Tyson Fury went viral.

The Bronze Bomber suffered a first career loss at the hands of the Gypsy King in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Fury produced the performance of his boxing career to end Wilder’s five-year reign as world champion and claim the WBC belt.

The Briton pummelled his rival from start to finish with expert jabbing and power punches that the American had no answer for.

A jab and right hand sent Wilder down in the third round before he fell again before the end of the round.

Then a right and left hand combination floored the champion again in the fifth before Wilder’s corner said enough was enough two rounds later.

Fury delivered everything he had promised but what few believed he could in what was a performance of the ages.

One particular punch that shows Wilder’s face and lip wobbling from the brute force of the hit has gone viral on social media.

Fury connects with a stunning right hand that was caught in a brilliant image by a ringside photographer.

And fans took to social media soon after to troll Wilder, who was taken to hospital soon after the end of the fight.

“Wilder is just not a good boxer. He’s a big puncher and Fury’s strategy was brilliant,” wrote one fan.

“Hahah thought Tyson Fury can’t punch though,” said another.

While one fan wrote: “Just brutal, proves Wilder has nothing more than a punchers chance but he ate it there.”

“What an image, think that says it all really doesn’t it!” said one fan.

Fury could next face fellow Brit Anthony Joshua in a super-fight to become undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Joshua’s promoter tweeted soon after Fury’s win to proclaim the bout could happen later this year.