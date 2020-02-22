Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury: Fight card running order, UK start time and full undercard

Wilder and Fury are facing off for the second time tonight and there will be millions of people all over the world tuning in to the blockbuster heavyweight clash

Tyson Fury takes on Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

All the talk in Las Vegas has been about the main event which is being billed as one of the biggest heavyweight fights in a decade.

But there is another heavyweight clash on the undercard between former world champion Charles Martin and Gerald Washington.

WBO super-bantamweight Emanuel Navarrete defends his title against Jeo Santisima.

While Fury’s stablemate Isaac Lowe is also in action.

The Morecambe man faces Mexican Alberto Guevara early on in the evening.

The action starts around mid afternoon in Las Vegas with the main event due to start at 9pm here (5am in the UK).

Boxing starts at 2pm (10pm UK)

5pm (1am UK)

6pm (2am UK)

9pm (5am UK)