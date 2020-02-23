Deontay Wilder wows fans with his remarkable ring walk costume that cost £31,000

Deontay Wilder is taking on Tyson Fury for a second time with both unbeaten records on the line. The rematch is taking place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas

Deontay Wilder made his highly anticipated ring walk for his rematch with Tyson Fury wearing a £31,000 costume and mask.

The Bronze Bomber is known for his wacky outfits and he did not disappoint fans at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Wilder wore his most costume in celebration of Black History Month and said before the fight he wanted to give fans something to remember him by.

Previously the American has worn masks covered in jewels that are rumoured to have cost £60,000.

Wilder’s designers Cosmo + Donato also claimed they were inspired by British 60s horror flick The Devil Rides Out, or The Devil’s Bride as it’s known in the US.

Ahead of the fight Wilder insisted the costumes were a way for him to express himself, as well as wowing his watching fans.

“Come Saturday night, one of the things that I made a promise to myself talking to my advisor Al [Haymon], when I got to a certain point into my career, I said, ‘I wanna give the boxing fans, I wanna give the world something that they can remember me by’.

“Not only just the knockouts, but me expressing myself before coming out and entering into the ring.

“Along with the music it’s going to be a big tribute to a lot of the men and women that paved the way for us, this is Black History Month, and I am just going to be paying tribute to that.

“I hope a lot of people take away this event and a lot of what we are doing, and witness greatness.

“Spending money on these costumes and stuff, whether it’s [$10K to $40K], I know they’re going to turn to millions.

“It’s gonna be 10 million, 40 million, after I get finished, because of the things I’ve done in boxing and the way I was able to do it in.”

Fury didn’t disappoint on his ring walk as he entered on a throne with a red and white cape.

And fans sang “Fury’s on fire” as ‘Free From Desire’ by GALA rang around the MGM.

Both fighters are putting their unbeaten records on the line for the highly-anticipated rematch after their first bout in December 2018 was deemed to be a draw.

Should a winner prevail this time they will state their claim to being the best heavyweight on the planet.