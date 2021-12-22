Deputies say the drugs wrapped around a Florida man’s penis aren’t his.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) —

(AP) — During a traffic stop in Florida, authorities discovered cocaine and methamphetamine wrapped around a man’s penis, but the man denied the drugs were his.

Sheriff’s deputies in Pinellas County said they stopped a vehicle driving without lights at 4 a.m.

Saturday is the day.

The driver was arrested on DUI and marijuana possession charges, according to WFLA-TV.

Authorities said they discovered a gun under the passenger’s seat and the drugs while searching the passenger.

According to the arrest report, the man stated that the drugs were not his but did not specify who they belonged to.

