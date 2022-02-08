Deputy head is concerned about a’short, low-cut’ prom outfit worn by a teacher accused of sex abuse by a student.

Deputy head of school concerned about teacher’s’short, low-cut’ prom outfit

Heather Prentice was testifying in an investigation into allegations that PE teacher Melissa Tweedie slept with a student in a Glasgow hotel after the SWG3 celebration.

A senior teacher was concerned about the behavior of a colleague on the night she was accused of having sex with a student after the school prom.

Heather Prentice was testifying at a General Teaching Council for Scotland investigation into Melissa Tweedie’s behavior at the Glasgow event.

According to reports, the former PE teacher from Paisley’s Gleniffer High School partied with students at SWG3 nightclub before returning with them to a Premier Hotel.

The then 23-year-old was accused of inappropriately dancing with students before sleeping with an 18-year-old student.

“I had concerns about Melissa from the start of the dance regarding her outfit,” Deputy Head Ms Prentice, 60, told the hearing yesterday.

“Later that evening, I noticed her up dancing with a glass of wine in her hand.”

“She was up with a bunch of sixth-graders.”

“Pupil A and her taking shots at the bar,” she claims she saw.

Ms. Prentice asked Tweedie how she was getting home when it was time to leave the prom in June 2017.

“She said she was getting a black hack,” the Deputy Head recalled.

“I told her I’d make something happen for her.

“I informed Melissa that a ride had been arranged (another teacher had agreed to drive her home).”

Ms Prentice claimed she couldn’t find Tweedie, who is now 27 and works as a yoga teacher in Dubai, when it was time for her to leave: “I was told that she had left with sixth year pupils.”

“On Kelvinhaugh Street, I caught up to her.

“She was adamantly opposed to following our advice and joining us.

“We couldn’t persuade her to come with us, so we had no choice but to let her go.”

The Deputy said she was summoned to a hotel across the river from SWG3 by a colleague.

“Around 2:15 a.m., I arrived at the hotel across the river.”

“Staff were checking the surveillance cameras to see if Melissa was present.”

“Students claimed to have seen her drinking alcohol in a room.”

“Mr Nicholls [Head Teacher] requested that Melissa send in a.

