Dereck Chisora sends warning to Oleksandr Usyk after fight was finally confirmed

The pair will face off in London on May 23 as Usyk takes on his second fight since stepping up from cruiserweight to heavyweight

Dereck Chisora has warned Oleksandr Usyk he will prove he is not ready for the big boys in the heavyweight division.

The pair’s clash at the O2 in London on May 23 was finally confirmed on Wednesday.

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk will be having his second fight at heavyweight.

The Ukranian star is the mandatory challenger for Anthony Joshua’s WBO title and awaiting his shot later this year.

But Chisora has vowed to show Usyk what it is like to face a real heavyweight when they face off in London.

The Brit said: “War is coming.

“Usyk reckons he can step up and survive with the big boys.

“He may be the undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world but on May 23 he will find out what it feels like to be hit by a real heavyweight.”

Usyk’s last win at cruiserweight was over Liverpool’s Tony Bellew, who is also close friends with Chisora, in 2018.

Chisora added: “He is coming to my backyard, I’m going to remind him exactly why he hid in the cruiserweight division and also get revenge for my boy, Tony Bellew.”