Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to infringing on George Floyd’s civil rights after nearly 9 minutes of kneeling on his neck.

After nearly 9 minutes of kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to violating his civil rights.

It comes just three months after the white cop denied being guilty of the same charges.

Depending on the circumstances of the crime and the resulting injury, the charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison or death.

Prosecutors have made no indication that they will seek the death penalty.

On Wednesday morning, the disgraced cop appeared in federal court in St. Paul wearing his orange jumpsuit before entering his new plea.

When Chauvin was asked if he understood the plea agreement, he replied, “Yes, your honor.”

Chauvin was already sentenced in state court to 22-12 years in prison for the murder of Floyd in 2020, during which the then-policeman knelt for nearly nine minutes on his victim’s neck while a bystander recorded it on her cellphone.

Many saw his April conviction in state court on charges of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter as a landmark rebuke of police brutality against black people.

The video of Chauvin kneeling on the handcuffed Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes during the arrest sparked outrage around the world, and sparked one of the country’s largest protest movements in decades.

Floyd was being arrested by Chauvin and three other officers, Thomas Lane, J Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao, on suspicion of using a fake (dollar)20 bill.

Lane, Kueng, and Thao are charged with aiding and abetting Floyd’s murder in a state trial set to begin in March.

In addition to the state charges, all four officers were charged in May by the federal government with depriving Floyd of his civil rights by failing to provide him with medical care.

Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and unreasonable force by a police officer was also violated by Chauvin, according to federal charges.

By failing to intervene to prevent Chauvin from kneeling on Floyd’s neck, Thao and Kueng were charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizures.

Chauvin has also pleaded not guilty to federal charges of violating the civil rights of a 14-year-old boy whom he detained in 2017.

