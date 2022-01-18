Derek Taylor, the baby daddy of Jordan Cashmyer, who is he?

JORDAN CASHMYER, who starred on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, died at the age of 26.

Cashmyer previously appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2014 with her family and former boyfriend Derek Taylor, with whom she shares her daughter Evie.

In 2014, Cashmyer, Derek Taylor, and their daughter Evie were featured on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.

The young parents’ story was revealed in the series, revealing that they were homeless as Cashmyer prepared to give birth.

Her family did not approve of her relationship with Taylor, and they effectively disowned the then-pregnant adolescent.

Despite the fact that the couple did not go on to tell their story in one of the franchise’s spinoffs, they struggled as parents.

Cashmyer and Taylor broke up after their debut on 16 and Pregnant due to their inability to properly care for their newborn daughter.

Aside from what is known about him from 16 and Pregnant, there is little publicly available information about Taylor.

In 2014, Cashmyer was featured in Season 5, Episode 9 of 16 and Pregnant, where she talked about her struggles with homelessness, work, and teen pregnancy in Baltimore.

After being hospitalized following a suicide attempt in November 2014, she entered rehab in 2016.

Cashmyer detailed her troubles, including using narcotics to mask her grief, in a since-deleted Tumblr post after that session of treatment, according to US Magazine.

According to US Magazine, she had been arrested several times for drug possession, most recently pleading guilty to cocaine possession in November.

The young mother, on the other hand, was said to be committed to sobriety, having reached her one-year mark six months before giving birth to her second child in January 2021.

Jessica Cashmyer announced her death on Facebook on Sunday, using the account of her late husband and Cashmyer’s father, Dennis M Cashmyer Jr.

Jessica began her post, which was written alongside a black and white photograph of her daughter, with, “Last night I received a call no parent ever wants.”

“My oldest and dearest daughter, Jordan, died at the age of 26,” she continued.

“Our hearts are torn to shreds.

“No parent should ever have to experience the loss of a child.”

Jessica added, “Please keep my family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy.”

“At this time, please respect and understand our privacy.”

The cause of death has yet to be determined.