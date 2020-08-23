Dermot O’Leary has wedding ring and bag stolen as cops launch urgent appeal

PRESENTER Dermot O’Leary has spoken of his sadness after his wedding ring was stolen from a gym.

The 47-year-old, who is married to long-term love Dee Koppang, has shared a police call for information after the theft of the ring, which is inscribed with the words ‘Team KO’.

And he tweeted a picture of a grey-haired man in an Adidas t-shirt – identified by police as a person of interest in their investigation – as he told fans he was ‘sad’ to report the theft.

He shared a tweet by the Met Police’s Westminster branch, which read: “Do you recognise this man?

“We wish to speak to him re theft of a bag from a gym in Mortimer Street W1 on 13 Aug.”

Police said items stolen included a wedding ring inscribed with ’14/9/12 Team KO’.

O’Leary retweeted the message with the words: “Sadly this was my wedding ring & bag that was stolen.

“I’m sure I won’t see them again, but I’d really like it if he didn’t have the opportunity to steal yours.

“Please have a good look at the picture & if you recognise him call 101.”

In a separate Instagram post, O’Leary wrote: “I know there are more important things happening in the world right now, but last week my bag (with my wedding ring in it) was stolen from a locked locker at Psycle on Mortimer St, London.

“I’m not after any special preferential treatment.

“I’m not the victim of a violent crime, and even though no one should have to, I can handle all the impersonal items being stolen (the wallet, phone, watch, keys etc).”

He added that the person who took the items “stole something that would mean nothing to him but everything to me”.

The items were stolen on August 13. O’Leary, who is currently presenting This Morning with Alison Hammond, was pictured without his ring on.

O’Leary and his wife announced the birth of their baby son Kasper, who is their first child, in June.

Some of O’Leary’s 2.7million Twitter followers have sent their best wishes to the star following the theft.

One said: “Hope you get your wedding ring back.

“I had mine stolen when we were burgled – so sad when it’s something sentimental.”

Another said: “So sorry Dermot, that’s horrendous!

“I really hope you get your wedding ring back, just awful. Take care.”