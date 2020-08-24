Dermot O’Leary left baffled over pregnant wife’s comment after contracting coronavirus

Dermot O’Leary has admitted that he was left very confused over his wife’s comment about his cooking after they both contracted coronavirus.

The 47-year-old took over This Morning alongside legend Alison Hammond and the pair spoke to Phil Vickery during his cooking segment.

But as talk turned to salt, Dermot recalled an odd moment while he was cooking for his wife Dee Koppang.

He said: “I was cooking for my wife when she was pregnant.

“We both tested positive for [coronavirus]antibodies. It was all cool but she lost her sense of taste and smell.

“She turned round to me during the meal and said, ‘Is this glass?’

“I was like, ‘Hmm, no. I haven’t put glass in your dinner. It’s salt.'”

Dermot jokingly turned to the camera and said: “It was glass.”

His wife Dee gave birth to their first child, Kaspar, earlier this year.

They confirmed the birth on her Instagram and shared a sweet photo of the baby with a rabbit blanket.

She wrote: “Welcome to the world baby Koppang O’Leary.

“We’re delighted to announce that we’ve had a baby! A little boy born on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 (Sankthansaften/Midsummer for us Norwegians) at 8.19am, weighing in at 6lb 13oz.”

