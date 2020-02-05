Designated hospital for novel coronavirus patients in Hangzhou

A nurse receives a patient who got a fever at the fever clinic of the Zhijiang campus of the First Affiliated Hospital of College of Medicine, Zhejiang University, in Hangzhou, capital of east China’s Zhejiang Province, Feb. 3, 2020. The Zhijiang campus of the hospital has the capacity of about 1,000 beds and is able to receive nearly 100 patients in severe condition. At present, it has admitted 54 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection, including 23 cases in severe condition and 8 cases in critical condition. The condition of 23 out of 54 cases have turned better after treatment, and 5 cases are expected to be discharged from hospital by the end of this week. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)