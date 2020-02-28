Designer takes you inside the stunning Byron Bay mansion that you can shop at while you stay

An interior designer has built a stunning $1,751-a-night holiday home with decor, wallpaper and appliances that can be ‘shopped’ by guests during their stay.

Melissa Bonner, the Director at The Designory, designed the Barefoot Bay Villa in Byron Bay, New South Wales, and paid special attention to the ‘smaller details’ of tiling, sliding doors and wardrobe space.

The five-bedroom home sleeps 10 people at a time and has combined ‘ocean airiness’ with Australian bush tones to honour the landscape it’s surrounded by, all while catering to the modern needs of a spacious kitchen, relaxed deck and heated pool for the kids.

But what makes the villa truly special is how easy it is to shop the looks you find indoors, from the K2 Point Silver Pavers from Earp Bros along the entryway to the Palm Resort Print by The Middle of Nowhere in the rumpus room, by visiting The Designory website.

There you can virtually visit each room and click on wall hangings, armchairs and carpet to find out where it can be bought and how much it will cost you.

‘It is not often a design team has free reign on a project – the flexibility to design and create whatever they desire, using their favourite suppliers and products,’ Ms Bonner’s opening statements on the site read.

‘It is even rarer for a designer to share all their secrets, where they sourced all the materials, finishes and furnishings, often something kept elusively between the client and the designer.’

For example, in the laundry room, you can purchase the $340 drying rack by George and Willy, Trabada wall tile by the Earp Bros, the Moda White Oak Door by Corinthian Doors and the mint benchtop from Concrete Nation.

Some things will need to be made to order so they won’t have an obvious purchase price but most of the furniture can be bought straight away.

The ‘pink bedroom’, as it is known, and matching ensuite boasts a beautiful Coco Hanging Chair from Byron Bay Hanging Chairs ($499) and $99 Straight Up pot housing a large plant, naturally oxygenating the room.

Muted pastel tones appear in the bathroom with the Nazari tiles from the Earp bros and the $2,644.99 Baxter vanity from Loughlin Furniture.

‘One of our favourite details in both the Pink and Green room is the double barn doors which were added for the ensuite and robe,’ Ms Bonner said.

‘We chose these from Corinthian’s White Oak Collection very early on in the build and used them to help when selecting other oak accents throughout. Barn doors are a great accent in any room and help save floor space and make your adjoining rooms feel larger.’

The master bathroom features a cocoon-like Lotus bath from Apaiser while the living area has a Hisense Designer Collection TV for $1,999.

‘The home is designed specifically for reconnecting and coming together with a number of living zones and the open plan kitchen, dining and living area opening to a beautiful alfresco space with a glistening pool, covered outdoor dining and lounging area and BBQ space,’ Ms Bonner said.

‘Rest and rejuvenation is easy to achieve with three private bedroom suites each decorated with their own individual style and flair.

‘The kids room upstairs features a playful netting space sure to keep the kids wowed and entertained, and a tranquil guest room which overlooks the nature reserve across the road.’

You can book into the villa alongside its sister property The Barefoot Bay Cottage on Airbnb.