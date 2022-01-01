Desmond Tutu, the anti-apartheid hero, is honored with a state funeral in South Africa.

Tutu rose to prominence in the 1980s as a vocal opponent of racist apartheid rule and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984.

JOHANNESBURG is a city in South Africa.

At an official state funeral held in Cape Town on Saturday, mourners paid their respects to anti-apartheid campaigner and Nobel laureate Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

The late Anglican archbishop, who rose to prominence in the 1980s as a vocal opponent of South Africa’s racist apartheid regime, passed away last week at the age of 90.

“Our departed father was a crusader in the struggle for freedom, justice, equality, and peace, not only in South Africa, but throughout the world,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said at the official funeral service at St.

The Cathedral of St. George.

Tutu was the cathedral’s first black archbishop in the 1980s, and he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984.

He was the last surviving laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize from South Africa.

Tutu’s contributions to nation-building were lauded by Ramaphosa, who said Tutu’s life spanned an epoch in South African history that has now come to an end.

“Though we bid him farewell today with heavy hearts, we salute our beloved archbishop for everything he did to build this nation,” Ramaphosa said.

Tutu’s death drew tributes from all over the world.

Hundreds of people gathered at the cathedral where Tutu’s body was taken to pay their respects.

Tutu, also known as “the arch,” was the chairperson of South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which was established by the country’s new democratic government in 1995 to help heal and reconcile the country by uncovering human rights violations committed during the apartheid era.

At the cathedral, his body was laid to rest in a simple casket.

The body will be cremated, and the ashes will be interred in the cathedral.