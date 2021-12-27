Desmond Tutu: As the official mourning period for his death at the age of 90 begins, South Africa remembers ‘Arch.’

South Africa remembers Desmond Tutu as the official mourning period begins following his death at the age of 90.

South Africans have gathered to mourn the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, an anti-apartheid hero who died of cancer on Sunday at the age of 90.

South Africans from all walks of life have come together to mourn the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a renowned anti-apartheid activist and humanitarian who died of cancer at the age of 90 at his home in Cape Town.

Following his death, tributes poured in from all over the world, with wreaths and flowers adorning the steps of St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, echoing many world leaders’ condolences.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said, “We rejoice in a life dedicated to the betterment of others.”

“Tutu’s persona has a wide reach, as evidenced by this.”

The loss of our country has an international impact.”

Despite the official tributes, ordinary South Africans have been the ones who have felt the most deeply the loss of a beloved icon who was respected by all groups within the diverse country.

Tutu – the man who coined the term “Rainbow Nation” – had a profound impact on shaping the course of a democratic South Africa, and the mood across the country is both mournful and reflective.

“Thank you and your family for fighting apartheid in order for our beautiful country to be free today.

May his soul rest in peace, we will never forget you… God has a special place in his kingdom for you,” said Jillian Capoot, a South African.

The country is preparing to honor Archbishop Tutu’s legacy with memorial services across the country, beginning on December 28.

Because South Africa is still in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic, attendance at official services is expected to be low. However, the bells of St George’s Cathedral will ring daily for 10 minutes for the entire week, urging citizens to take a moment to reflect and attend memorial services in their local communities and parishes.

Visitors were also seen leaving the Tutu family house in Cape Town after paying their respects and presenting flowers.

“He was the one who inspired my generation to be less militant, to accept reconciliation,” one ANC member who paid a visit to the house said.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Desmond Tutu: South Africa remembers ‘Arch’ as official mourning period begins after his death aged 90