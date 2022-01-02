Desmond Tutu chose aquamation as a ‘green’ alternative to cremation, and the UK rules are explained.

Aquamation is a less energy-intensive alternative to traditional cremation, but it is not currently available in the United Kingdom.

With his decision to have an aquamation rather than a burial or cremation, Archbishop Desmond Tutu has raised awareness about environmental issues in both life and death.

Nobel Laureate, human rights activist, and environmental campaigner Nelson Mandela died on Boxing Day, and his funeral was held on Saturday at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town.

He specified that his remains be aquamated as part of his funeral arrangements.

This “green” alternative to cremation or burial is examined.

Aquamation, also known as alkaline hydrolysis, resomation, liquid cremation, biocremation, or water cremation, is a method of dissolving a deceased person’s body using water and chemicals.

The body is placed in a large chamber with a hot water solution and an alkaline chemical, either potassium hydroxide or sodium hydroxide (also known as lye or caustic soda), or a combination of both.

Temperatures in the chamber reach 160°C, but the water does not boil due to the pressure.

Over the course of three to four hours, the body’s tissues and fats dissolve as a result of a combination of water, heat, and chemical compounds.

Only the bones remain, which can be powdered and returned to family members in an urn.

It has previously been used to process animal and human bodies for medical research purposes.

According to the National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD), it is currently not a service available in the UK and would only be permitted if it complied with health, safety, and environmental regulations. However, a number of organizations are working with local government to bring it in.

It stated that the process’ adoption in the UK will be contingent on ensuring that whatever enters the waters at the end of the process is “appropriate.”

According to the NAFD, it is critical that when the law is reformed, it recognizes the significant changes that have occurred in the field of funerals in recent years and makes reasonable provisions for the introduction of new forms of disposal.

In addition to the United States, the service is available in three Canadian provinces, as well as parts of Australia, Mexico, and South Africa.

