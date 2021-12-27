Desmond Tutu has been a long-time Harrisburg bishop, and he is grateful for the “many privileged occasions our lives engaged” with him.

Desmond Tutu has been a long-time Harrisburg bishop, and he is grateful for the “many privileged occasions our lives have engaged” with him.

In the mid-1980s, Mary Ellen and Nathan Baxter met Desmond Tutu, a South African bishop whose profile was just beginning to rise.

In Lawrenceville, Virginia, they were both employed.

Nathan served as the chaplain at St. Paul’s.

Mary Ellen worked as a teacher at Paul’s College, a historically Black private school.

Tutu was scheduled to speak at a college in town.

It was the start of a friendship that would last for four decades, even as Tutu’s international fame grew, beginning with his Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his work as an anti-apartheid and human rights activist.

He died at the age of 90 on Sunday in Cape Town.

During a phone conversation Sunday night, Mary Ellen described him as “very personable.”

“After spending some time with him, you begin to feel like you know him.

Although you know he’s mighty and spiritual, you feel connected when you’re in his presence.”

“That’s a rare gift,” Nathan continued.

In 1998, Tutu gave a speech at McCaskey High School to help launch the Nathan D Baxter Lectureship in African American Studies, an endowment fund at Lancaster Theological Seminary.

He would meet the fund’s major donors later that day at the seminary.

He also spoke at Baxter’s consecration as bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania in October 2006 at the Zembo Auditorium in Harrisburg.

According to a report in The Patriot-News, the ceremony drew nearly 5,000 clergy and laity from the diocese’s 24-county area and beyond.

“God is calling you to tell my children that God loves them,” Tutu said to the new bishop.

Because you are valuable to him, you must be generous and magnanimous.”

Baxter served as dean of the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, from 1991 to 2003.

Despite a flare-up of his prostate cancer, he was scheduled to speak at a millennial celebration being held at the cathedral during the Christmas of 2000.

Tutu brought his wife, several daughters, and other family members with him…

