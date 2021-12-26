Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero, died today. World leaders are mourning his death.

Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero, has died. World leaders have expressed their condolences.

In Cape Town, a Nobel Laureate died.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA

Messages of condolences are pouring in from all over the world in honor of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, the anti-apartheid campaigner who died on Sunday at the age of 90.

“I was heartbroken to learn of Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s death.

He was a pivotal figure in the struggle to end apartheid and build a new South Africa,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter.

Tutu’s spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humor, Johnson said, will be remembered.

Tutu’s death was announced early Sunday by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who expressed “profound sadness” over his death.

Tutu rose to prominence in the 1980s as a vocal opponent of South Africa’s apartheid regime, emphasizing nonviolent protests.

“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter in our nation’s bereavement as we bid farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have left us a liberated South Africa,” Ramaphosa said.

Tutu, according to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was a “guiding light” for countless people around the world.

“His insistence on human dignity and equality will be remembered for the rest of his life.

I am heartbroken by his death and send my condolences to all of his fans.

“May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Tutu also served as the chairperson of South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which was established by the country’s new democratic government in 1995 to help the country heal and reconcile by uncovering human rights violations committed during the apartheid era.

Tutu was described by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama as a “respected elder spiritual brother and good friend” in a condolence letter addressed to Tutu’s daughter Mpho Tutu.

“He (Tutu) was a true humanitarian and a dedicated human rights advocate.”

Others around the world were inspired by his work for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission,” the Dalai Lama said.

He said the world had lost a great man who had lived a life of true significance.

“He was devoted to the service of others, particularly the less fortunate.

I am convinced that this is the best tribute we can pay.

