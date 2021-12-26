South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero Desmond Tutu has died at the age of 90.

Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero, has died at the age of 90.

Tutu rose to prominence as an outspoken opponent of apartheid in the 1980s, winning the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in 1984.

“On behalf of all South Africans, President Cyril Ramaphosa expresses his deep sadness at the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu today, Sunday 26 December 2021,” the presidency said in a statement.

“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is yet another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” Ramaphosa’s office said.

“Even during the most difficult period of apartheid, Tutu called for peace and nonviolence,” said Mmusi Maimane, a former South African opposition leader.

Tutu also served as the chairperson of South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which was established in 1995 by the country’s new democratic government to help the country heal and reconcile by uncovering human rights violations committed during the apartheid era.

“Desmond Tutu was an unrivaled patriot, a principled and pragmatic leader who gave new meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead,” Ramaphosa said.

According to Amnesty International, Tutu’s death was a major setback for the global human rights movement.

“His (Tutu’s) commitment to equality and rights for all served as a much-needed moral compass during the turbulent apartheid era.”

In a statement, Shenilla Mohamed, executive director of Amnesty International South Africa, said, “The Archbishop continued to be an outspoken, passionate human rights activist even after South Africa gained independence in 1994.”

“No matter who they were, he was never afraid to call out human rights violators, and his legacy must be honored by continuing his work to ensure equality for all,” she added.