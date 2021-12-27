Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero, has died. World leaders have expressed their condolences.

Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero, died today. World leaders are mourning his death.

In Cape Town, a Nobel laureate passed away.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA

Messages of condolences are pouring in from all over the world in honor of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, the anti-apartheid campaigner who died on Sunday at the age of 90.

“I was heartbroken to learn of Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s death.

He was a key figure in the struggle to end apartheid and create a new South Africa,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted.

Tutu’s spiritual leadership and uncontrollable good humor, Johnson said, will be remembered.

Tutu’s death was announced early Sunday by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who expressed “profound sadness” over his death.

Tutu rose to prominence in the 1980s as a vocal opponent of South Africa’s apartheid regime, emphasizing nonviolent protests.

“Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s passing is yet another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have left us a liberated South Africa,” Ramaphosa said.

Tutu was a “guiding light” for countless people around the world, according to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“His emphasis on human dignity and equality will be remembered for the rest of his life.”

I am deeply saddened by his death and send my condolences to all of his fans.

“May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Tutu was the first African-American archbishop of the St. Louis Archdiocese.

In the 1980s, the St. Georges Cathedral in Cape Town was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

He was the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s last surviving South African.

Tutu was also the chairperson of South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which was established by the country’s new democratic government in 1995 to help the country heal and reconcile by uncovering human rights violations committed during the apartheid era.

Tutu was described by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama as a “respected elder spiritual brother and good friend” in a condolence letter addressed to Tutu’s daughter Mpho Tutu.

“He (Tutu) was a true humanitarian and a dedicated human rights advocate.

The Dalai Lama said that his work for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission “inspired others all over the world.”

He stated that the world has lost a great man who lived a life of true significance.

“He was devoted to serving others, particularly the less fortunate.

I am convinced that this is the best tribute we can give.

