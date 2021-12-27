Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s late anti-apartheid hero, will be cremated on January 1st.

Leaders from around the world have expressed their condolences on the death of Nobel Laureate Alfred Nobel.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s anti-apartheid campaigner, died Sunday at the age of 90. His funeral will be held on January.

There is one in Cape Town.

The funeral will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

At 10 a.m., a service will be held at Cape Town’s St. George’s Cathedral.

Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba told reporters on Monday that the earthquake occurred at 0800 GMT on Saturday.

Tutu, also known as the Arch, will be cremated and his ashes will be interred in the cathedral, according to him.

Tutu rose to prominence in the 1980s as a vocal opponent of South African apartheid, emphasizing nonviolent protests.

He was the St. Louis Archbishop’s first black archbishop.

In the 1980s, St. George’s Cathedral was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

He was the last surviving Nobel Peace Prize laureate from South Africa.

Tutu was also the chairperson of South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which was established by the country’s new democratic government in 1995 to help the country heal and reconcile by exposing human rights violations committed during the apartheid era.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Makgoba advised mourners to watch the funeral on television at home.

“Our list of possible funeral attendees runs to 400-500 names and more than 100 clergymen,” he said at the press conference. “However, COVID regulations limit attendance at funerals to a maximum of 100 people, and we must respect that,” he said.

Various organizations, including the city of Cape Town, have organized a series of events to honor Tutu, he said.

Various services were also planned at Anglican cathedrals across Southern Africa.

Following Tutu’s death, a number of world leaders, including Pope Francis, Queen Elizabeth II of England, and US Vice President Joe Biden, have expressed their condolences to the South African government and his family.