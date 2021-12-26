Desmond Tutu, the Archbishop of South Africa and a human rights activist, has died at the age of 90.

Desmond Tutu, a human rights activist and archbishop, has died at the age of 90.

ARCHBISHOP Desmond Tutu, who was instrumental in the end of apartheid in South Africa, has died at the age of 90.

The human rights activist, who died in Cape Town, was the last surviving South African Nobel Laureate.

He was a vocal opponent of the country’s previous system of brutal oppression of the country’s Black majority.

In 1984, the activist received the Nobel Peace Prize for his nonviolent campaign against South Africa’s white minority rule.

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his “profound sadness” at his passing, according to Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele.

“Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s passing is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have left us a liberated SA,” President Ramaphosa said.

“Desmond Tutu was an unrivaled patriot, a principled and pragmatic leader who gave new meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead.”

“A man of extraordinary intelligence, integrity, and invincibility against apartheid’s forces, he was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice, and violence under apartheid, as well as oppressed and downtrodden people all over the world.”

Archbishop Tutu is survived by his wife Mam Leah Tutu, whom he referred to as his “soul mate and source of strength,” as well as four children and numerous grandchildren.

He was described as a man who “turned his own misfortune into a teaching opportunity to raise awareness and reduce the suffering of others,” according to a statement issued on his behalf by his family.

“He wanted the world to know he had prostate cancer and that the sooner it is detected, the better the chance of managing it,” the statement continued.

“At the age of 90, he died peacefully this morning at the Oasis Frail Care Centre in Cape Town.

“To the very end, brave, gracious, and concerned for the welfare of others.

“Despite his lack of physical strength, he had the inner strength of a lion,” Mrs Tutu says.

