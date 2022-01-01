Desmond Tutu’s funeral was attended by thousands of people, and he was cremated using water as a green option.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, an anti-apartheid hero, was honored at his funeral yesterday, before being cremated using water.

For his tear-jerking farewell, the Nobel Peace Prize winner requested “no lavish spending” and a plain pine coffin.

He was aquamated, a greener alternative to cremation that uses water and chemicals to cut harmful carbon dioxide by up to 90%, in keeping with his ‘eco-warrior’ beliefs.

Hundreds of mourners braved the storms in Cape Town for the funeral service honoring South Africa’s first black archbishop.

Last week, at the age of 90, the country’s last great hero in the fight against apartheid died, and he was hailed at the rain-soaked cathedral where he preached against racial injustice for years.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa referred to Tutu as “our moral compass and national conscience.”

“Our departed father was a crusader in the struggle for freedom, justice, equality, and peace, not just in South Africa, his birth country, but throughout the world,” his eulogy continued.

He presented Tutu’s weeping widow, Leah, with the multicolored flag of his country, a reminder of her husband’s description of the post-apartheid country as the ‘Rainbow Nation.’

“Archbishop Tutu lit up the world… that light has lit up countries around the world that were struggling with fear, conflict, persecution, oppression, and where the marginalized suffered,” said Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury.

“He gave us light when we were in the dark.”

It’s like a mouse paying homage to an elephant for me to praise him.”

“We thank you for loving our father… because we shared him with the world, you share part of the love you held for us, so we are thankful,” Tutu’s daughter Mpho said at the ceremony.

Tutu, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his nonviolent resistance to white minority rule, was known for his contagious laugh and easygoing demeanor.

He insisted on ‘no ostentatiousness or lavish spending’ at the ceremony before his death on Christmas Day.

He only wanted a ‘cheap available coffin’ with a “bouquet of carnations from his family.”

Hundreds of locals queued to pay their respects to ‘Tata’ – or father – Tutu, who lay in state at the cathedral in a simple casket.

He was interred behind the pulpit, where he once denounced bigotry and racial tyranny, after the private aquamation ceremony.

“Sometimes strident, often tender, never afraid, and rarely without humour… Desmond Tutu’s voice will always be the voice of the voiceless,” said long-time friend and former president Nelson Mandela, who died in 2013.

