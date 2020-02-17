Desperate evacuation is ordered after dam fails and flood waters threaten nearby town 

A desperate evacuation has been ordered after a dam failed in southern Queensland and threatened communities living downstream.

The 3.5 metre hole in the Bolzan Quarry Dam was spotted by a resident on Friday afternoon and emergency repairs failed to fix the problem.

Residents in 250 homes in low-lying parts of Talgai were ordered to immediately evacuate via 5000 text messages and social media posts.

‘The land is really flat so the water will just go out over that land and by the time it has got a bit downstream, it will have dissipated,’ Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie told the Chronicle late on Friday night.

‘I have confidence in the people who live there. This is their land, they know what happens and they will do the right thing and know where to go.’

The mayor said an engineer will be sent to inspect the damage at first light on Saturday.

Meanwhile, showers and thunderstorms are expected to break a severe heatwave that has gripped much of northern Queensland.

Forecasters say sweltering conditions that have set in everywhere north of Longreach will peak on Saturday and ease from Sunday, while the rest of the state gets some much needed sunshine.

Temperatures in Townsville, Ayr and Woolshed were well into the 30s on Friday.

Days of downpours in the southeast corner have led to flooding that is yet to subside.

The Gold Coast recorded its highest ever monthly rainfall total with about 566mm falling in the first two weeks of the month. The previous monthly record was in December 2010 with 490mm.

On Thursday, Gold Coast residents were urged to move to higher ground as a torrential downpour swept away cars and flooded roads.

Footage posted on social media showed ferocious rapids running down the road at Tamborine Mountain, with a wall of water inundating shops.

Meanwhile, a search is ongoing for missing woman Yang Chen, 26, who disappeared in the Gold Coast hinterland while walking with a man near Gorge Falls in the Tallebudgera Valley.

Authorities hold concern as many creeks are still overflowing after the torrential downpours over the past week.

Her disappearance comes as a nine-year-old boy had to be rescued after he was sucked down a drain in the city on Wednesday.

The body of a man who had been kayaking on the Mary River on the Sunshine Coast was also discovered earlier this week.

The Bureau of Meteorology says there’s a medium chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the area over the weekend, but nothing like the deluge seen earlier in the week.

It is expected to warm up, with Brisbane city tipped to hit 32C.

Hazardous surf that has drawn surfers and onlookers to the Gold Coast was also due to settle overnight on Friday.

In Victoria, the fire-ravaged north-east of the state is forecast to be battered by severe thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon, potentially bringing flash flooding.

The forecast comes after storms lashed Melbourne’s outer east and south-east on Friday, leading to flash flooding, fallen trees and cutting power to thousands of people.

Parts of Gippsland and the La Trobe Valley were also soaked by the storms from Friday afternoon.

The greatest rainfall totals were at Thorpdale in Gippsland and Cardinia in Melbourne’s southeast, which had both received 63mm by 9pm.

The SES fielded 550 requests for help by 9.30pm with 175 of them for flooding, 156 for building damage and 180 for trees that had come down.

Their busiest unit was in southeastern Narre Warren, which dealt with 88 requests.

The conditions caused havoc for the city’s power networks, with AusNet reporting about 12,000 of its customers were without power about 4pm.

That figure was down to 6000 by 8.30pm and the company hoped to have power back for all of those customers by midnight.

PowerCor reported more than 9000 customers without power at 7pm, which was down to 2500 by 8.30pm.

Its crews planned to work through the night to restore power to those who had lost it due to issues such as fallen trees and bark.

The wet conditions may stick around until about 9am on Saturday in Melbourne but are expected to weaken as they continue moving east.

Nonetheless, Victoria’s northeast is forecast to experience severe thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon which may bring very heavy rainfall, large hail and damaging winds.

A Bureau of Meteorology thunderstorm warning remained in place for parts of East Gippsland, the Mallee, Northern Country and North East districts at 9.30pm on Friday.

Rain in the northeast could help temper bushfires still burning in the region.

‘I think there will be some assistance – it is still hit and miss, so not a widespread rainfall event, but it will help generally,’ Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Michael Efron told AAP.

‘That heavy rainfall actually could be a concern though in terms of flash flooding and landslides, just given the lack of education in those areas.’