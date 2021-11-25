Desperate people continue to try to cross the Channel after a dinghy tragedy killed 27 people.

After a dinghy tragedy that killed 27 people, desperate people continue to try to reach the UK.

Efforts to identify the 27 people whose lives were lost when their dinghy sank in the English Channel on one of the darkest days of the migrant crisis are still ongoing today.

After 27 people died, including women and children, when their dinghy deflated yesterday, desperate people have continued to cross the Channel in small boats this morning.

Two boats believed to be carrying around 40 people arrived on British shores on Thursday, demonstrating the sheer scale of the desperation and determination of those attempting to cross the Channel from France.

Three children, seven women, and seventeen men, according to a source at the French prosecutor’s office.

One of the women was believed to be expecting a child.

Two people survived the incident and are being treated for hypothermia in the hospital.

They are believed to be Iraqis.

Hundreds of people were supported by Border Force officials after arriving in the UK in the early hours of this morning, according to photographs taken in Dover this morning.

They were wrapped in scarves and blankets and taken on a private bus from the harbor.

“What makes people cross the Channel is that there are no other routes to get here to claim asylum,” a spokesman for Refugee Action told me.

To apply for asylum in the UK, you must be on British soil.

“The government’s global resettlement scheme is failing, its Afghan resettlement scheme has yet to get off the ground nearly four months after Kabul fell, family reunion options are severely limited, and there are no humanitarian visas available for people to travel here safely.”

“When they have no other choice, people entrust their lives to criminal gangs and board flimsy boats hoping for the best.”

The public prosecutor in France has opened a criminal investigation into the Channel deaths, which the International Organization for Migration has described as the largest single loss of life in the Channel since it began collecting data in 2014.

French authorities detained four men on Wednesday and a fifth on Thursday morning.

Priti, the Home Secretary.

