Desperate search for missing mother, 19, and her 18-month-old daughter

Family are desperately searching for a teenage mum and her 18-month-old daughter who have been missing for four days.

Sienna Biddick, 19, has not been heard from since last week and her family fear for her welfare and that of her daughter Anneis.

Queensland Police and Child Safety officers are also searching for the pair since they were reported missing and hold concerns for the child.

Family member Taylor Munro-Newton said Ms Biddick was last seen around Beenleigh, south of Brisbane, with an ex-boyfriend.

She claimed the man was ‘known to be dangerous’ and other family members feared she or Anneis could be harmed.

‘Her phone is turned off so we’ve had zero contact with her and are unsure of her current whereabouts,’ she said in a Facebook appeal.

‘I’d never thought I’d be making this post about my own family… we are very worried and they need to be found.

‘If you find her please follow her (from a safe distance) and contact the police immediately.’

There have been unconfirmed sightings of Ms Biddick in the past few days, with and without her daughter and the ex-boyfriend.

The most recent is the local shops in Brassall, near Ipswich, about 3pm on Sunday.

The may also be travelling in an allegedly stolen green Subaru Forrester station wagon.

Ms Biddick regularly posts photos of herself and her daughter on Facebook and declared her love for the little girl in a post last week.

‘No matter where or how far we are, I love you. Tonight I’ve honestly realised I’m truly blessed to have you,’ she wrote.

Ms Munro-Newton said police searched the ex-boyfriend’s known address on Sunday night and they were nowhere to be found.

‘Apparently he hasn’t been there for three weeks now so there’s no knowing where’s he’s currently staying,’ she said.

Ms Biddick is said to be about 5ft 4in tall with a cross tattooed on her left wrist and was last seen wearing a singlet with shorts and thongs.