Despite a fraud conviction and bunga bunga parties, Silvio Berlusconi is the Italian right’s big hope.

His colorful past distinguishes him as an outspoken candidate for Italy’s next president.

Hard-right leader Matteo Salvini stepped up his efforts to turn the political tides in his favor just days before Italy’s parliament was set to take a break for the holidays.

His goal is to elect Silvio Berlusconi, a three-time former prime minister who is known for his legal battles and “bunga bunga” sex parties, as President of Italy early next year.

Members of Italy’s right hope that electing the 85-year-old will end what they see as a left-wing monopoly on the presidency.

It would be the crowning achievement in Berlusconi’s illustrious career, which has already seen him become a billionaire businessman and Italy’s longest-serving prime minister.

With this in mind, Salvini is attempting to persuade Mario Draghi, the current prime minister and presidential frontrunner, not to run.

During a break in his ongoing trial for allegedly preventing a migrant boat from docking in 2019, Salvini told journalists, “Draghi should remain Prime Minister.”

“I’m putting a lot of pressure on myself to keep a coalition with the Democratic Party together, and he’s about to leave?”

Draghi, the former president of the European Central Bank (ECB), leads a coalition that includes the Eurosceptic League and Berlusconi’s Forza Italia.

Draghi’s reformist plans to spend nearly €200 billion (£168 billion) of EU Covid recovery funds on sweeping administrative, economic, infrastructure, and judicial reforms are likely to marginalize both parties.

Despite this, Italy’s right-wing bloc, which includes Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy, the League, and Forza Italia, has 450 votes in parliament.

Its members see the upcoming presidential election in January as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to elect a sympathetic figure who can help them.

“For the first time in history, we could have a center-right president who represents the majority of Italians,” says Federico Mollicone, a senior MP for Brothers of Italy.

Berlusconi would be an unusual candidate because of his colorful past.

He was convicted of tax fraud in 2012 and is now facing criminal charges for his “bunga bunga” parties, which he denies.

Furthermore, since undergoing open heart surgery in 2016, he has made only a few public appearances.

A lot of people.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Silvio Berlusconi: Why he’s the Italian right’s big hope despite fraud conviction and ‘bunga bunga’ parties