Despite a court order, Bosnian Serbs celebrate statehood day.

Despite a court order, Bosnian Serbs celebrate their country’s independence day.

Bosnia-Herzegovina’s top court ruled in 2015 that celebrations could be discriminatory toward other ethnic groups in the country.

In defiance of a ruling by Bosnia’s top court, Bosnian Serbs held celebrations to commemorate the founding of the small entity – Republika Srpska.

The celebrations began on Sunday with a parade in northern Banja Luka city, the entity’s administrative capital, which was attended by senior members of the Republika Srpska government.

Flags of the Republika Srpska were flown throughout the city.

For security, a large number of police officers were deployed.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and her Cabinet ministers, Russian Ambassador Igor Kalbuhov, and far-right French deputies were among those in attendance.

The event drew a total of 2,700 people.

On Sunday, Patriarch Porfirij of the Serbian Orthodox Church took part in a second ceremony.

Meanwhile, in many cities across Bosnia and Herzegovina, including Gacko, Foca, Prijedor, Brcko, and Janja, provocative acts such as insults directed at Bosniak and non-Serb citizens have been reported.

Sindikat, a supporter group in Brcko, blocked city streets with smoke torches and vandalized monuments to the victims of the Srebrenica genocide.

A group of citizens in Prijedor sang songs in memory of war criminal Ratko Mladic.

Loudspeakers in Gacko city were playing songs that incited hatred and intolerance among ethnic groups, as well as insulting Muslims.

Resentment

The celebrations, according to Ramiz Salkic, vice president of the Republika Srpska, were illegal.

“The Republika Srpska Day on January 9th is a national holiday in Serbia.

“This day has been declared illegal by Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Constitutional Court,” Salkic said.

One of the founders of the Bosnian Democratic Action Party (SDA), Semsudin Mehmedovic, believes that today marks the start of genocides in Bosnia.

“I believe that the 9th of January should be commemorated as well.”

However, January 9 should be remembered as the start of the genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina, not as the birth date of the Republika Srpska.

“The 9th of January should be declared Genocide Day in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Mehmedovic said on social media.

Brcko Mayor Esed Kadric told Anadolu Agency that the city’s law and order situation is under control, but that some people took extreme measures under the guise of celebration.

