Despite a “great squeeze” of bills, inflation, and taxes, we can be more optimistic about the UK economy in 2022.

Various economic forecasts, both official and from banking and other commercial economists, all point to a strong year ahead.

What a way to start the year! Just as the clouds were clearing and the UK economy, like that of other developed countries, was returning to pre-pandemic levels, another wave of doom arrived.

Of course, there’s the Omicron variant’s global spread and the resulting human and economic damage.

There’s also a growing awareness that this year will see the highest inflation in a generation, as highlighted by the Resolution Foundation, which has dubbed 2022 the “Year of the Squeeze” due to tax increases and higher energy bills.

However, the UK’s prospects are no worse than those of other countries in this regard.

Consumer inflation in the United States is currently 5.1 percent, while Germany’s is 5.2 percent and the United States’ is 6.8 percent.

All of the major central banks, including the Bank of England, have predicted that it will rise.

However, other indicators of economic health contradict this doom.

One is that most global financial markets are ending the year near all-time highs – the FTSE100 index, while lagging, is still up 13% year to date.

Another factor is that housing markets in developed countries are still very strong, perhaps too strong, because you don’t want a society where young people can’t afford their first home.

Another factor to consider – and this is the one that I find most encouraging – is that the UK labor market is at its strongest level since, oh, the 1960s.

According to the most recent statistics, there are 1,219,000 unfilled positions, which is the highest number ever.

Businesses do not hire people if they believe the future is bleak.

So, given the quotation attributed to Mark Twain (and others, including the Danish physicist Niels Bohr) that predictions are difficult, especially about the future, what can we say about the coming year?

In fact, the inflation one is simple.

