Despite a slew of cancellations, Southern Rail season ticket holders are not eligible for refunds.

Despite a slew of cancellations, Southern Rail season ticket holders aren’t eligible for refunds.

When customers buy season tickets, they’re paying to get from point A to point B, not for a specific number of trains to run, according to the Rail Delivery Group.

Passengers on Southern Rail have demanded refunds on their season tickets after parent company GTR cancelled a slew of services in the New Year, including all trains to London Victoria.

Ticket holders who have paid up to £7,800 for an annual season ticket, however, will not receive any money back unless they completely surrender their ticket.

Passengers began contacting Southern via social media on Thursday to request refunds after the company announced a series of cancellations and reduced services that will last until January 10 due to staff illness.

Great Northern and Thameslink, both owned by GTR, have also canceled services as the transport industry deals with a reported outbreak of Covid-19 infections among employees.

“We have decided to operate a reduced train timetable from January,” said Angie Doll, GTR interim chief operating officer, “due to the significant challenges we are facing with Covid now affecting many of our colleagues.”

“We’re very sorry if this affects your journey,” she added.

Passengers are not entitled to a refund when companies cancel services, according to the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), unless the company offers ticketholders an alternative mode of transportation, such as a replacement bus or alternative routes.

“People are ultimately paying to get from point A to point B, not for a specific number of trains to run,” a spokesman said.

If a passenger’s journey is delayed by more than 15 minutes on the day of travel, they can file a claim for compensation through the national delay repay scheme.

People who have monthly or annual season tickets can cancel them and get a refund based on the number of days left on their tickets.

Southern intends to keep running trains into London, though services will be diverted from Victoria to London Bridge.

“Use TfL buses or the Tube to finish your journey,” passengers are advised.

Some customers, on the other hand, believe the operator should automatically refund season ticket holders.

One customer asked on social media, “Will I get a full refund for all the days your trash service is not operating at all?”

