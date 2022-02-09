Despite ample warning, the Bank of England’s brains misjudged rising inflation.

The backlash was predictable; even the ‘Daily Star’ made fun of the ‘Plank of England.’

Oh, my gosh.

I thought Downing Street’s communication strategy was poor.

When compared to Andrew Bailey’s disastrous interviews with the BBC and Sky News last week, it’s a shining example of best practice.

According to rumours, the Bank of England’s press team was enraged when the Governor told people not to ask for a pay raise because it would sound insulting coming from a man earning half a million pounds per year.

So, either his media training was inadequate, or none of his advisers had the audacity to intervene and prevent him from appearing to be a complete jerk.

When Huw Pill, the Bank’s chief economist, defended Mr Bailey’s remarks, he dug deeper, saying that their inflation forecasts were based on wages remaining well below inflation.

“Ah!” exclaims the average worker.

“Well, in that case, don’t worry; I don’t want to cause any problems for you or your forecasts.”

Actually, if it makes things easier, I’ll go ask the boss for a pay cut.”

When Sky News’ Ed Conway asked Mr Bailey why he couldn’t keep inflation under 2%, he referenced the internet meme “you had one job.”

There’ll be a lot of flannel about shocks – Covid shocks, energy shocks, and all kinds of shocks.

He sounded like one of those shady tradesmen who does a shoddy job and then makes up some ridiculous excuses for why your sink is falling off the wall.

“Fine, Iona, try running a central bank!” I’m sure you’re thinking.

Right now, Mr Bailey’s job is the epitome of unenviable.

We can all agree that the energy crisis and post-lockdown labor shortage have created a complex economic puzzle that cannot be solved solely through monetary policy.

In the abstract, Mr Bailey’s comments make sense.

Inflation is a dynamic phenomenon that is heavily influenced by how the general public behaves.

If we ask for pay raises as prices rise, we risk triggering a price-wage spiral, in which case we will be no better off in real terms (unless we can find a way to boost productivity).

I am capable of doing so.

