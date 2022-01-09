Despite an increase in omicron cases, pre-departure tests for UK travelers are being phased out.

The UK government announced today (January 5) that pre-departure tests for travelers will be phased out as of 4 a.m. on Friday, January 7.

As a result, they will only need to take one test when they return home.

Boris Johnson broke the news to holidaymakers today (January 5) and confirmed that, beginning at 4 a.m. on Friday, January 7, travelers will be able to take a lateral flow test on their second day back home.

If it’s positive, the person should get a PCR test and isolate themselves according to the current guidelines to help stop the spread of covid and identify new variants.

Although the current relaxation of restrictions only applies to England, the governments of Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland are likely to follow suit.

“We’re removing the temporary extra testing measures we introduced last year at the border to slow cases of omicron coming to the UK,” Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said on Twitter in response to the travel update. “Now that omicron is the dominant variant and is widespread in the UK, these measures are no longer proportionate.”

“Fully vaccinated passengers and those under the age of 18 will no longer be required to take a pre-departure test if they arrive after 4 a.m. on January 7.”

Additionally, passengers who are fully vaccinated and under the age of 18 will no longer need to self-isolate while waiting for post-arrival results if they arrive after 4 a.m. on January 7.

“All fully vaccinated people and under 18s will now only need to take a lateral flow test (instead of a PCR) if they arrive after 4 a.m. on January 9,” he continued.

“In order to protect NHS capacity, free NHS lateral flow tests are not available for international travel.”

If you have a positive post-arrival lateral flow test, you must self-isolate and take a free NHS PCR test to confirm the result.

“We’re supporting the safe reopening of international travel by reducing testing requirements for fully vaccinated passengers to just a lateral flow post-arrival.”

By the end of January, we’ll conduct a comprehensive review of travel measures to ensure that a stable system is in place for 2022.”