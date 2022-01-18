Despite apologizing for the lockdown parties, Boris Johnson is facing a growing backbench revolt.

Despite his apology for the lockdown parties, Boris Johnson is facing a growing backbench revolt.

The Prime Minister’s televised apology, according to MPs, will not help him reclaim public support for his leadership.

Boris Johnson is facing a growing political backlash, with more Conservative MPs predicting his ouster despite a new televised apology for Downing Street lockdown parties.

Questions are being raised about whether the Prime Minister misled Parliament by denying he was aware of the illegal gatherings, in which case he should resign.

Dominic Cummings, a former No 10 aide who is now attempting to depose Mr Johnson, will testify to the investigation led by veteran civil servant Sue Gray this week after claiming the Prime Minister was aware of a party being held by staff.

Because of the growing list of alleged events under investigation and the potential need to re-interview witnesses in light of new evidence, Ms Gray’s report is now likely to be pushed back to next week.

Mr Johnson denied the claim that Mr Cummings and another colleague warned him not to allow staff to hold drinks in the Downing Street garden in May 2020 when he appeared in public for the first time since Prime Minister’s Questions last week.

“Nobody told me what we were doing was illegal, that the event in question wasn’t a work event,” he said.

“I went out into that garden thinking I was going to a work event,” I said in the House of Commons.

I believe it is critical that we listen to Sue Gray and the findings of the investigation.”

When asked if he was embarrassed by the separate party a day before the Duke of Edinburgh’s apology, the Prime Minister became emotional and said, “I deeply and bitterly regret that that happened.”

I can only reaffirm my apologies to Her Majesty and the country for any erroneous judgments I made, for which I accept full responsibility.”

“I just don’t think people buy it,” one Conservative MP told me after the interview, “I think he is sorry he got caught, not sorry it happened.”

A growing number of backbenchers have stated that if the Prime Minister is caught lying, he will be forced to resign.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

