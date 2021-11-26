Despite applications closing in August, Priti Patel has yet to name a key official to address the Channel crisis.

After Boris Johnson defended Priti Patel following her alleged bullying of officials, a Whitehall insider blamed the Home Office’s “toxic” atmosphere.

Despite applications closing in early August, Priti Patel has yet to fill a key role she created to oversee the UK’s response to the Channel crisis, despite claims of a strained relationship with staff.

In June, it was announced that a new chief would be appointed to oversee both Border Force and immigration enforcement as part of efforts to reduce small boat crossings.

The new director general of Borders and Enforcement has a “very demanding” job overseeing 15,000 employees, a £1.28 billion budget, and the UK’s fleet of five maritime cutters and six coastal patrol vessels, according to the job description.

The deadline for applications was August 8th.

Despite the fact that more than 25,700 people made the perilous Channel crossing in small boats this year, three times the total for 2020, the position has yet to be filled permanently.

The failure to recruit for the position, as well as the departure of four top border and immigration officials, according to a Whitehall insider, is evidence of dysfunction.

They blamed a “toxic” atmosphere that persisted after Boris Johnson stood by the Home Secretary despite her alleged bullying of Philip Rutnam, the permanent secretary at the Home Office.

“There is a lot of turnover among senior staff because people believe that if there are no consequences for bad behavior, they won’t be able to continue working there,” the insider said.

“The experience that is being lost as a result of people’s decisions to leave has a significant impact.”

Despite the controversy surrounding Mr Rutnam’s departure in February 2020, a Home Office source claimed that Ms Patel’s relationship with officials was now in a “good place.”

Officials are now “firing on all cylinders” to deliver on what the government was elected to do, according to them.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Home Office said it was “only right” for the department to take the “appropriate time” to recruit for such a senior position.

However, shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds claimed that Ms Patel had “lost control” because she had failed to recruit for the position.

“It’s incredible that the Home Secretary has yet to hire the core staff needed, despite the fact that there are unprecedented numbers of people in danger of crossing the English Channel.”

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Despite applications closing in August, Priti Patel has yet to appoint a key official to deal with the Channel crisis.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

Priti Patel yet to appoint key official to tackle Channel crisis despite applications closing in August