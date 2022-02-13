Despite being questioned by police about ‘partygate,’ Boris Johnson vows to ‘get on with the job.’

This week, the Prime Minister will travel across the country to promote his ‘levelling up’ policy.

Boris Johnson insisted on “getting on with the job” as he was questioned by police for allegedly violating lockdown rules.

As he battles to survive the scandal, the Prime Minister is touring the country this week to tout his shake-up of Downing Street staff as helping to focus on his “levelling up” policy.

No. 10 said he’ll start the week by visiting a manufacturing facility in Scotland before heading to a North West oncology center to deal with coronavirus backlogs.

However, the trip coincides with Mr Johnson’s seven-day deadline to avoid a fine by responding to a legal questionnaire from Scotland Yard officers investigating whether he violated his own Covid laws.

“I’m leaving London this week with a simple message – this Government is getting on with the job of uniting and leveling the country,” Mr Johnson said.

“Good healthcare, a good education, skilled work, and reliable transportation should not be dependent on where you live.”

We’re rewriting the rules of the game to restore fairness to the system and to focus on the issues that matter most to people.

“This is our mission, and we’re doing everything we can to carry it out.”

Traveling north of the border will be difficult, with his ally Jacob Rees-Mogg accusing Douglas Ross of being “lightweight” after the Scottish Tory leader demanded Mr Johnson’s resignation.

If the Prime Minister cannot persuade police that he was not in violation of regulations at up to six events, the calls for him to resign will only grow louder and more widespread.

Mr Johnson’s allies told the Telegraph that he plans to argue that he was working in his official Downing Street flat on the night of the alleged “Abba party” in November 2020, because he hires personal lawyers.

According to the Times, he will not resign even if fined, a move that would likely prompt Tory MPs to call for a vote of confidence in his leadership.

The questionnaires, according to Scotland Yard, seek an “account and explanation of.”

